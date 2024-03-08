Which side are Italians on in the American presidential elections: with the outgoing Joe Biden or with Donald Trump? The Italians are on Trump's side. This is the result of a survey released by thermometropolitico.

Between the two, Donald Trump would win, hands down, who would be voted with conviction by 28.7% of the electorate and 15.4% who would prefer him to Biden, despite “holding their nose” (a classic expression which, as we know, it is used to define unconvinced choices or where one opts for the least worst)

On the other hand, for Joe Biden there would only be a truly convinced 12.5% ​​of the electorate and another 23.7% who would choose the Democratic candidate without too much conviction. But the sum of the two percentages is not enough: Trump still wins. Finally, there is a good 17.4% who would abstain or vote for a minor candidate. All things considered, Trump would win by a landslide with 44.1% of the vote against Biden's 36.2%. A difference of around eight points which would leave the current president with very little chance.

Not only. We are also of little interest in the various legal proceedings in which Trump is the protagonist: or rather, many consider him guilty, but many think that there is a sort of fury towards him, linked to his position. 20.1% say it is a form of subversion of democracy and that a part of the establishment is trying to prevent him from running and returning to the White House. Another 23.1% maintain that although he probably committed irregularities, nothing justifies the harassment to which he was subjected by judges close to the Democratic Party. A 43.2% which is very close to that 44.1% of support “guaranteed for Donald Trump”.

On the other hand, the most popular answer, with 36.1%, is that Trump has certainly committed many crimes and offenses and it is right and proper that justice prosecutes him. Then, 16.2% believe that he has committed various crimes and that some courts have probably been more severe than with a normal citizen, but that he is certainly not innocent. Finally, there is a significant portion (4.5%) who do not know or do not intend to answer.

Percentages that, in the end, tip the scales completely towards Trump. This is what the Italians interviewed think, the unknown remains what will happen in the USA.