The match between Millonarios and Peñarol, in the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana, was seriously affected by the rain that fell this Tuesday in Bogotá

The match was stopped for more than an hour while the drainage of the El Campín pitch evacuated the water, while IDRD workers tried to help manually. The field was very affected and in the last minutes, the game was not very attractive.

Now, another Conmebol tournament match, this time for the Copa Libertadores, had to be changed in date and stadium. It is about the duel between Patronato and Olimpia, rivals of Atlético Nacional in group H of the tournament.

The Patronato stadium was flooded in Paraná



The Presbítero Bartolomé Grella stadium, in Paraná (Argentina) where the Patronato plays at home, was flooded after a heavy downpour and was disabled to receive the match they were to play this Wednesday.

Videos of the state of the stage after the rain are already circulating on social networks: the access tunnels to the playing field were flooded.

The field was not in a condition to receive the game either, despite the fact that they waited a reasonable time to see if the water drained:

Finally, Conmebol decided to postpone the match: it will be played this Thursday, starting at 7 p.m. Argentine time (5 p.m. in Colombia). There will also be a change of stadium: it will be played on the Colón stadium, in Santa Fe.

In that same stadium. Patronato played its first game in the Copa Libertadores, when it lost 1-2 against Nacional.

The greens will look for this Wednesday, against Melgar, a victory that allows them to obtain early qualification for the round of 16 of the tournament. The team led by Paulo Autuori has seven points.

