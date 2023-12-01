The days of Xbox exclusives may be numbered. Tim Stuart is the financial director of the gaming company and he wants to break the ban. According to Stuart, Xbox Game Pass games should be playable on ‘any screen’. This also includes the screens that are connected to a rival console from PlayStation and Nintendo. You can later Forza play on the PlayStation 5?

Stuart spoke at the Wells Fargo TMT Summit. He said according to that Gamestop: ‘It’s a bit of a change in strategy. I’m not announcing anything, but our mission is to bring our experiences and subscription services to every screen that can play games. That means smart TVs, that is mobile devices and that means we have thought about past competitors such as PlayStation and Nintendo.’

At first glance this seems like good news. No more unnecessary borders between consoles, free movement of goods in the virtual entertainment world and everyone is happy. This is what gamers on the PlayStation can finally do Forza play and vice versa, Xbox gamers can start with Gran Turismo. But Stuart’s comments come after a major deal has been in the works for two years.

Why Microsoft, Forza wants to offer on the PlayStation

Activision-Blizzard – the creators of a couple call of Dutygames and van Overwatch – is now part of Microsoft. There was quite a bit of arguing about the takeover of the shooting game maker. The American government even had to get involved, because Microsoft might create a monopoly for itself. And that puts Microsoft’s plans in a completely different light.

The position of no longer having exclusive games on platforms is not new from Microsoft. In 2019, the boss of Microsoft Gaming said that his “long-term goal” is to offer Game Pass on other consoles. Of course, Microsoft’s plans for Sony and Nintendo consoles are separate from the other game makers, but it is a boost for the Japanese companies.

Sony was previously not a fan of a Game Pass like Microsoft has. In 2014, Sony blocked the EA Access subscription because it ‘does not represent good value’ to the player. The company will now look differently at offering a list of games on a subscription basis. Sony now has PlayStation Plus which you need for online gaming, but there is also PS Plus Extra and Premium where you can play a list of old games.