It is a fact that when Jose de Jesus Corona decide to hang up the gloves will be a hard blow for Cruz Azul. And it is not for less, the Mexican goalkeeper has been one of the most profitable goalkeepers in the history of Mexican soccer where he has had an exemplary sports career maintaining his great form and physical condition to the maximum for many years.
‘Chuy‘ is close to turning 13 years protecting the three sticks of the cement complex as an immovable starter and although he has had ups and downs, most of the time he has maintained the quality that characterizes him, in addition to the fact that he was selected for several years national.
With 41 years of age, Crown He still has one more year of his contract with the cement club, so there is still time to continue catapulting his successor, who currently seems to be Sebastian Jurado It will be, although throughout his stay in the celestial team he has raised doubts.
For that reason, in the following list we mention five goalkeepers who could take on the challenge of defending the sky blue goal when Crown decide to retire.
Raul Gudino It has suffered from a lot of instability and irregularity in the Sacred Flock and perhaps a change of scenery would come in handy, and with the cement painting it could be used with Jury since both are young and would generate competition for a place as starters,
Since his departure from Gallos Blancos he has had to be the substitute for jonathan orozco in Tijuana and he is a goalkeeper with many conditions who earned his place in the First Division and is ready to compete with any starting goalkeeper.
The future of Gallos Blancos is uncertain and at the end of the semester many players will seek to leave the team, after the repercussions that the club had due to the violent events of a few weeks ago. The starting goalkeeper of the Queretaro team has a high level and could play for any team in the league, so the Machine could consider him.
The 25-year-old goalkeeper continues to belong to the Machine, this semester he chose to leave to have activity and is on loan with Tepatitlán de la MX Expansion League where he has stood out with great saves. While he was in the sky blue team he competed with Jury and was very confident Reynoso when Crown he was absent.
Jesus Crown He has maintained a national team level despite going several years without being called up due to strong competition from experienced goalkeepers, but in case the board wants to continue to maintain similar qualities of those of ‘Chuy‘, jonathan orozco He would be an ideal goalkeeper to maintain the quality of the sky blue bow.
Since he is one of the veteran goalkeepers with Aztec football experience, in addition to knowing what it is to be a national team and a player with his characteristics could fit into the Machine.
