For the president of the Chamber, Lula needs to review the ministerial composition to expand the base in the Lower House

The President of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), said on Monday (7.Aug.2023) that if there were no Centrão in Brazil, the country “it would be an Argentina”.

“Many used to say: ‘deputy Arthur Lira is a supporter of the Bolsonaro government; he is the supporter.’ But what was the ministry that we had in the Bolsonaro government: What space? I never cared for that. Many times they say that Lira wants Health, the center wants that. It is important to say that, if Brazil did not have Centrão, it would be an Argentina”, said in a radio interview Mix FMfrom Maceió (AL).

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) studies including the Centrão parties at the base of the government. The ministerial reform to contemplate the Republicans and PP de Lira is scheduled for after the trip to Belém.

The political wing wants the Ministry of Health, currently led by sociologist Nísia Trindade. Lula stated that she will make changes to the portfolio. In Tourism, on the other hand, the government gave in and exchanged Daniela Carneiro (União Brasil-RJ) by Celso Sabino (Brazil-PA Union). Now, the ministries of Sport and Social Development and Caixa would be in the sights.

During the interview, Lira said that she tries to conduct the decisions of Casa Baixa with a lot of dialogue, but that she said it was “difficult because we have a presidential government with a parliamentary constitution”. He stated that one of the government’s main barriers is the lean base. “The government when it was elected only had a base of 130 parliamentarians”.

“The Lula government needs to reflect. His ministry was based on the perspective of the Transition PEC, it did not balance the House and the Senate. It has a lot of Senate in the ministries and little Chamber. It has parties with 15, 30 deputies with 3 ministries; has left with 50 who have none. If the government’s criterion is to accommodate parties on the Esplanade, it is unbalanced”he said.