President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said on Tuesday, the 9th, that it is possible for the agreement between Mercosur and the European Union to be concluded this year. “From our side, everything is agreed upon, completely ready, what is left now is for the Europeans to get their act together,” said the PT member.

Lula made the statement in Bolivia, a country that has just joined Mercosur. The speech was made at the closing of a business forum between Bolivians and Brazilians in Santa Cruz de la Sierra.



