Hermosillo, Sonora.- “You are officially amazing,” said Susana Reyes, representative of Guinness Records, when recognizing the inhabitants of hermosillo by break the record for the “World’s Largest Roast Meat”.

The news was received with joy by the people who answered the call to break the Guinness Record that ratifies the title of hermosillo as the “The Capital of Roast Meat”.

For this great feat, 2,500 expert grillers went to Hidalgo Boulevard, in the Centenario neighborhood, to install 1,200 grills at 12:00 p.m. and prepare more than 5 tons of meat, which will be distributed among civil organizations and vulnerable families that inhabit the capital of Sonora.

The first kilo of meat roasted on each of the grills went to the Food Bank. While the proceeds from the sale of the event will go to the Sonoran Foundation for Support of High Performance Athletes (Fusadar).

“If you could! It is an honor to certify Hermosillo as the Capital of Roast Meat and Sonora as the entity that produces the best meat in Mexico”, exclaimed Governor Alfonso Durazo after breaking the Guinness Record.

“It has already been said, but I am going to repeat it: this is possible thanks to the sum of efforts, in a particular way from you, from our people who, by adding their efforts, made it possible. But also the municipal government, the state government and, of course, the federal government”, he acknowledged.

Sonora and its Guinness Records

This February 26, 2023, Sonora broke the world record for the “Largest Roast Meat in the World” for the second time. The first time was in 2005, when he used a grill 1,100 meters long, where 1,800 people grilled 7,000 kilos of meat.

This feat was only surpassed in 2022, by the inhabitants of Delisa, Canada.

The capital of Sonora also has the Guinness Record for “The largest taco portion in the world” since 2015. For this, 1,500 people roasted 1,166 kilos of meat to assemble 22,000 tacos.