He is in the public eye after his notorious exit from the reality show "Esto es guerra". He indicated that he felt betrayed, since, after he was eliminated from the competition, the Brazilian Rafael Cardozo was immediately called as the new "EEG" pull. Cardozo's entry caused the discomfort of his co-workers and, up to now, Patricio continues out of the program. However, last Monday, June 12, he decided to respond to his followers about whether or not he would return to the América Televisión space.

What did Patricio Parodi say about his return to “This is war”?

Through his official Instagram account, Patricio Parodi launched a segment of questions from his followers. At the insistence of renewing him with the production of PRO TV, “Pato” replied:

“Will you return to “EEG”? For us, your fans, come back. I want to see the face of Rafael (Cardozo) ”, they questioned him. He replied: “It’s not up to me, guys. It’s my job, there are some bosses up there with whom I have to talk and clarify many issues. And then depending on that, if it comes to fruition, I’ll be able to come back. After all, I am one more employee, I work for them and, if they require my services, they will hire me”.

“This is war” sent a notarized letter to Patricio Parodi?

Patricio Parodi linked up live with the drivers of “Esto es guerra” to explain his current situation after he was arbitrarily fired live. The reality boy caused astonishment when he said that the production of the program sent him a notarized letter for not going to the set despite being called on more than one occasion.

“I imagine that you must already be aware that the production sent me a notarial letter. A notarial letter has a period of 48 hours in which I have to respond to them. I have asked my lawyers some questions and tomorrow will be the term in which I can answer that notarial letter ”, manifested.

