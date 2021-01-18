In the London Underground, the instruction to wear a mask to fight the Covid-19 epidemic is rather respected. Although it is sometimes under the nose, the mask is usually worn. Back to the surface, it’s a different story. Justin is walking around and not wearing one. “I have a mask in my pocket so if I’m talking to someone or if I’m on public transport I put it on”, he explains.

“Outdoors, I don’t wear it. I don’t think it’s useful anyway.” Justin, a Londoner to franceinfo

This is exactly the kind of reasoning that annoys Dr. Jacky Davis. She works in a North London hospital. However, the Covid-19 is currently responsible for an admission every 30 seconds in British hospitals, which is why the country has been confined since January 4 and probably until March, given the spread of the epidemic.





Outdoors in London, the mask is recommended but not required on January 18, 2021. (RICHARD PLACE / RADIOFRANCE)

Jacky Davis, on the front line in the face of the damage from the virus, believes that anything that can help should be imposed. “People who don’t wear a mask outside put it on when they walk into a store and then take it off etc … It would be much better to wear it all the time, she advocates. We are in winter, not in summer! It’s not that hard to keep something warm. ”

The prospect terrifies Francis, however. This Londoner is asthmatic and for him the mask is an ordeal: “Sometimes I have a hard time breathing with the mask on but I do my best. If it becomes mandatory outside I will not leave my house anymore. I don’t see myself wearing a mask all the time.” But the authorities obviously do not intend to force him to do so. Despite insistent requests from the medical profession, the mask on the outside remains a recommendation.