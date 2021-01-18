In the London Underground, the instruction to wear a mask to fight the Covid-19 epidemic is rather respected. Although it is sometimes under the nose, the mask is usually worn. Back to the surface, it’s a different story. Justin is walking around and not wearing one. “I have a mask in my pocket so if I’m talking to someone or if I’m on public transport I put it on”, he explains.
“Outdoors, I don’t wear it. I don’t think it’s useful anyway.”Justin, a Londoner
to franceinfo
This is exactly the kind of reasoning that annoys Dr. Jacky Davis. She works in a North London hospital. However, the Covid-19 is currently responsible for an admission every 30 seconds in British hospitals, which is why the country has been confined since January 4 and probably until March, given the spread of the epidemic.
Jacky Davis, on the front line in the face of the damage from the virus, believes that anything that can help should be imposed. “People who don’t wear a mask outside put it on when they walk into a store and then take it off etc … It would be much better to wear it all the time, she advocates. We are in winter, not in summer! It’s not that hard to keep something warm. ”
The prospect terrifies Francis, however. This Londoner is asthmatic and for him the mask is an ordeal: “Sometimes I have a hard time breathing with the mask on but I do my best. If it becomes mandatory outside I will not leave my house anymore. I don’t see myself wearing a mask all the time.” But the authorities obviously do not intend to force him to do so. Despite insistent requests from the medical profession, the mask on the outside remains a recommendation.
