Highlights: Global Times has threatened in gestures that the Chinese Army will destroy the Atal Tunnel if a war occurs.

The Chinese newspaper quoted a specialist as alleging that the purpose of this tunnel was the fulfillment of military objectives.

However, the Chinese expert admitted that this would help in the supply of Indian troops in times of peace.

Beijing

China’s official Bhopu Global Times has hinted at the gesture that if there was a war between India and China, the Chinese army would destroy India’s recently built Atal Tunnel. The Chinese newspaper quoted a specialist as alleging that the Indian region was sparsely populated and that the purpose of this tunnel was only to serve military objectives. However, the Chinese expert also believed that this tunnel would go a long way in the supply of Indian troops in times of peace.

The Chinese expert wrote in the Global Times, ‘The Atal tunnel will have no use during the war. China’s military has the means to make this tunnel useless. India should exercise restraint and avoid provocations because there will be no way that enhances India’s strategic capability. That too when there is a big difference in military preparedness between China and India. India lags behind China in systematic fighting capability. ‘

India, Chinese army pushed back by infiltrating near Pangong lake: Chinese media

‘Distance to Leh reduced considerably due to tunnel construction’

Chinese expert Shong Zhongping admitted that the distance to Leh has been reduced considerably due to the construction of this tunnel. This will help India in its strategic preparation. The Chinese expert said that India is building roads and bridges along the China border. The 255 km long road to Daulat Beg Oldi has been completed. India is constructing 73 important roads which will continue even in the cold.

Zhongping claimed that India is spending heavily on building infrastructure but lacks the capacity to complete it. India does not have enough experience to build a road on the plateaus. He said that the Atal Tunnel will not be effective during the war. The leaders of India have built this tunnel only for show and political purposes.



Inauguration of world’s longest tunnel ‘Atal Tunnel’

Let us know that on Saturday, PM Modi inaugurated the world’s longest tunnel ‘Atal Tunnel’ in Himachal Pradesh. After the inauguration, PM Modi said in his address that ‘Atal Tunnel’ will become the lifeline of Leh-Ladakh. From this tunnel, the distance between Manali and Keylong will be reduced by 3-4 hours. Explain that the journey between Manali to Leh will be facilitated by the Atal tunnel made by cutting the mountain.

Apart from this, the rivers and seas in India are also witness to many amazing bridges, whose construction shows samples of excellent architecture and superb engineering. These bridges attracting passengers not only connect far-flung places in the form of foot bridges, rail somewhere and road bridges in some places, but also make traffic easier in big cities. Not only this, there are many bridges whose pictures are worth seeing.