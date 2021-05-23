Joaquín Sánchez never loses his sense of humor and has outlets for everything. The Betis midfielder, who will turn 40 on July 21, was doubly happy yesterday: because Betis sealed their participation for the next Europa League in a brilliant way and with an epic comeback against the combative Celta and because the last game of the 2020-21 season gave way to the desired and deserved vacation.

At the gates of renewal for one more season with the Verdiblanco club and close to knowing the definitive list of players that Luis Enrique will take to the next European Championship, Joaquín had one of his famous outings before the microphones of the program of the TO BE, The Largueror. He said he was nervous about Luis Enrique’s list: “I’m nervous, yeah, I’m not going to fuck my vacation.”

Joaquin in its purest form. About to renew with Betis, about to enter the quarantine of life, with participation in the newly won Europa League and with a bomb-proof sense of humor …