The pieces began to move in the politics of Venezuela, specifically in the opposition sector.

After spending some four years united around Juan Guaidó, who is now in exile in the United States, The opposition has already set in motion to, through the primary elections, anoint a single candidate who will face Nicolás Maduro in 2024.

One of the applicants is María Corina Machado, known for her radical position since the time of Hugo Chávez, being one of the few people to come face to face with the then president with his famous phrase: “Expropriating is stealing.”



The price to pay, at that time, was expensive: disqualification, attacks, persecution, prohibition to leave the country and constant threats of jail. Now, she leads the polls with a voting intention above 50 percent, giving her the winner in that internal opposition process that will take place on October 22.

EL TIEMPO spoke with Machado, who assures that one of the first things he will do if he wins the primaries will be to call President Gustavo Petro and ask him to use that closeness with Maduro to allow Venezuelans abroad to vote in the presidential elections.

What is your flag to win the opposition primary election?

Venezuela is very clear about what this opportunity represents for 2024. That is, just imagining that this system can be extended for a few more years terrifies any Venezuelan. This is an evil system that has destroyed everything. It is a very deep feeling that makes this fight, more than a conventional electoral contest, really a spiritual fight between good and evil.

What will be the scenarios until the day of the election?

It has been an arduous process. What we are seeing is that the regime has put all the threats against me into the primary process. Indeed they are afraid, it is not that they are afraid of me, they are afraid of the people of Venezuela.

We see signs that they could imprison her or that the pressure that happened in previous years with leaders like Leopoldo López could come to pass…

Every day they accuse me of something new: since there is no gasoline, no gas, no food, global warming. The regime ends up accusing me and they put into practice everything for which they are being investigated by the International Criminal Court (ICC), which is the construction of false files with which they have arrested and tortured many innocent Venezuelans. So they always have that possible extortion in a drawer with the aim and threat of disqualifying me because I am not disqualified and the answer is that I am not extortable and the regime knows it. At this point it is too late to be threatening these maneuvers and we are going to go all the way.

You, for example, cannot leave the country. What prevents the regime from taking action against you?

The only way to prevent them from advancing in violations is the construction of the citizen force and the alignment of everything that is internal and external with a peaceful and orderly transition. The regime looted the country, it has no liquidity, it cannot borrow more and it is very toxic in front of the world. Maduro believed that Petro was going to give him legitimacy. The same thing happened to Lula (the president of Brazil) who tried to ambush Latin American presidents to establish Unasur and look what happened to him. In the primaries on October 22, we will have an overwhelming victory and we will then have the conditions to be able to propose to the world a scenario of a true negotiation that will allow us to head towards 2024.

Is this current opposition in Venezuela cohesive?



It has been 22 very long years facing a mafias system that, with all the technology, has been able to penetrate many sectors of society. We have had moments of great cohesion and, unfortunately, for many reasons, that has fractured. That’s why I think primary school is an opportunity.

What elements does the opposition have at this time to face Nicolás Maduro?

A spirit for a very hard fight. You have to call things by their name: a criminal system. These successes and failures have been preparing us. In other words, we are building a citizen legion because we understand what is at risk. I have confidence within the Armed Forces, there is that yearning for freedom, justice and a reunion with our family. The Armed Forces have a historic task that implies being faithful to the Constitution and their oath, and that is to guarantee integrity and respect for popular sovereignty in the elections.

Turning to the international arena, a group of Democrats asked Biden to drop maximum pressure against Maduro, what do you think?



I think that if something was successful in recent months, it was that the regime created all that illusion, that make-up, that the country was improving because Venezuela was better and they opened bodegones and restaurants with obscene scenarios of spending and multimillion-dollar product stores. . And no, it’s not that the country is improving, it vanished, it exploded, just like the idea that they were going to see large oil investments and that it was going to reach a million barrels a day exploded. So that strategy of normalizing Venezuela, which was seasoned with the idea that Maduro was invincible and that he had to be put up with, also collapsed because Venezuela woke up. In recent months, this has made the countries that were part of or were convinced of that narrative say: that’s it.. In 2024 Maduro is going to be defeated and this is an irreversible movement.

Do you still believe that Colombia is heading to become what has happened with Venezuela?

The last time I was in Colombia, a long time ago, I had the opportunity to speak in Congress and they couldn’t believe that a process of destroying all democratic institutions, handing over our territory to the guerrillas, to drug trafficking, to groups terrorists, was not going to have repercussions in Colombia. Colombian society is reacting wisely, I think that having 3 million Venezuelans in its midst also helps. We must prevent those early signs that show that the process can be very dangerous and, of course, the institutions that you have must be taken care of.

Nicolas Maduro and Gustavo Petro. Photo: Presidential Press

Petro assured that he wants Maduro to facilitate the ELN’s negotiation. How do you rate this Petro-Maduro relationship?

No, I don’t want to speculate. I think it is complex, but in the end it sounds somewhat contradictory to pretend that Maduro, who is the great partner of the ELN and the drug cartels, is going to facilitate the dismantling of this structure that has become so lucrative for all parties, including him. So it became clear that what both required of the other was for Maduro to convince the ELN to dismantle their operations. And Maduro, for his part, asking Petro to consider removing the sanctions and neither of them can achieve it.

What is the message that you can then give to the United States by seeing this ecosystem?

The enemies of the liberal democracies of the West are very clear about what Venezuela represents due to its geographical location and its resources. It is inconceivable that the democracies of Europe and the United States are not clear about what this threat represents for hemispheric security and believe that Venezuela can be or contribute in some way to solving an energy crisis. It’s absurd and they know that’s not true. What happens is that in recent years, by not having achieved the purpose of transition to democracy and the mistakes that were made by the Venezuelan opposition, a kind of vacuum was created and today it is perceived in an erratic policy.

What would you also say to President Gustavo Petro in relation to this invitation to guarantee free and transparent elections?

When I win the primaries I am going to call President Gustavo Petro. One of the concrete things is that President Petro can make sure that Maduro understands that Venezuelans abroad not only have the right to vote in primaries, but also in presidential ones, so these are exciting times, delicate times, and dangerous times. , to a good extent.

Where is Venezuela going with Nicolás Maduro and where would it go with you at the forefront?

With this system, with Maduro, Venezuela is going almost to the dissolution, to the destruction of history, of coexistence. It is a country that is seized by the mafia, a generation that grows up without education, without food. It is truly a tragedy, but that is not going to happen, it is going to happen that we are going to win and we are going to move from that devastated land to a land of grace.

STEPHANY ECHAVARRÍA AND ANA RODRIGUEZ

INTERNATIONAL EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT FOR EL TIEMPO IN CARACAS

