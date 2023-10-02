Home page politics

From: Marcus Mäckler

Split

SPD top candidate Florian von Brunn dreams of co-governing, but the polls don’t say anything good. But Brunn wants to fight – and is speculating on signals from the CSU.

Munich – There is no optimism, hastily mumbled, – at least not a convincing one. But now the colleague from Bavaria is here, so Lars Klingbeil says something encouraging. Many people only think about an election three, two, or a week before an election. So there is still “a lot of movement” in Bavaria, as will be the case in the federal government in 2021. The SPD leader means the Scholz miracle, which for a long time only Scholz himself believed in. Then he showed it to everyone.

Since then, all SPD election campaigners have been building on the story of the victorious Olaf, including Florian von Brunn, who stands next to Klingbeil in Berlin’s Willy Brandt House on a Monday in September. There are still three weeks until the election. To put it mildly, the von Brunn miracle is a long time coming. The Chancellor’s Party is at nine percent in Bavaria. If the FDP were to be kicked out, the SPD would be the smallest parliamentary group in the state parliament.

Florian von Brunn as SPD top candidate: “I am a fighter”

One suspects: Von Brunn (54) doesn’t have an easy job. As party leader, parliamentary group leader and top candidate, he is more powerful in the SPD than anyone has been for a long time. That’s why the campaign is completely tailored to him – from the black, white and red posters that we remember from the Scholz election campaign, he is the one who smiles the most. But it also means: everything weighs on him. He has to spread confidence where there is little reason for it, brutally.

“I am a fighter,” he says on the terrace of a Munich tavern the day after the Berlin performance. A rhubarb spritzer bubbles in the glass in front of him and although the sun is shining, a cool wind whistles through von Brunn’s sentences. “When I take on a task, I commit myself fully to it.” He wants to make the SPD stronger than in 2018, when it achieved a catastrophic 9.7 percent. Surpassing that is a must. Target? Von Brunn doesn’t say.

That was different. 15 plus x percent is possible, said the top candidate, and to show where things should go, the comrades did not write an election program in 2022, but rather a government program. That sounded pretty crazy, but on the other hand, the Scholz train was rolling in Berlin and was dragging the regional associations along with it. In the months after the federal election, the Bavarian SPD was suddenly at 14, 15, 16 percent, the Insa Institute even got 20. It was too good to be true.

SPD is struggling with the Chancellor penalty in Bavaria: “Söder wants to distract”

The momentum from back then is long gone; the Chancellor’s bonus seems to have become more of a penalty, which doesn’t stop von Brunn from campaigning with Scholz. He sees the reasons why the SPD is not moving anywhere else. So far there has hardly been any talk of state politics, he says, especially because of Markus Söder. “His record is bad, he knows that too. To distract from it, he first talks constantly about Berlin.” Then came Aiwanger, the Erding demo, the leaflet. The debate about it overshadowed everything.

Von Brunn himself is of the opinion that he is doing what he can. “I think I’m running a committed campaign,” he says. The party knows that he doesn’t lack self-confidence. The former IT consultant has been sitting in the state parliament since 2013 and has worked his way up. He failed twice in his candidacy for party leadership (2017) and parliamentary group leadership (2018). In 2021 he narrowly won both positions – he has since shared the party leadership with Ronja Endres, who even those interested in politics hardly know. Quite a few argued with von Brunn, sometimes openly. When he was elected as the top candidate with 93 percent, the voices became quieter.

Chancellor in attack mode – and still a burden? Florian von Brunn (left) also went into the election campaign with Olaf Scholz. © IMAGO/IPA Photo

The election campaign is now underway. And while the fighting machine Söder crosses the Bayern cosmos almost every day, von Brunn tries to keep up. He goes to beer tents, discussion groups, campaign stands, on the radio and sometimes to a daycare center. He appears comparatively quiet, which surprises some, because von Brunn can distribute. Example: Having just been elected parliamentary group leader, he called the CSU’s predecessors in the state parliament “Stirrup holders of Adolf Hitler”. There was a rumble, he received a reprimand, but the SPD was in discussion.

Söder and Aiwanger are plowing through the country in a culture war – von Brunn wants to remain “factual”.

The new, calmer tone is a conscious decision, says von Brunn on the tavern terrace. Where Söder and Aiwanger plow through the country rumbling and fighting culture, he wants to appear serious: “I want to convey our issues objectively,” he says. The focus: affordable rents, problems with care and daycare expansion, renewable energies. Everything is important, all topics that are burning under the nails. But is it enough in an election campaign in which a lot is at stake, but hardly any content?

Some in the SPD attribute the fact that von Brunn is not really getting through to the campaign; she is too well-behaved and too discouraged. Even the man responsible for it hinted at something like that. Raphael Brinkert was already behind the successful Scholz election campaign and was also hired by the Bavarian SPD. In mid-July he tweeted: “An agency can only jump as high as the customer allows it.” Some in the party took this as a swipe, but von Brunn sees it differently. Brinkert has many customers. “I don’t think he meant us.”

But perhaps this kind of internal criticism is too small-minded given the problems that the SPD has been dragging around for years: a long-quarreling state parliamentary group, dwindling roots in the countryside, too little profile, too few prominent figures. This also applies to the top candidate, who Söder once nicknamed “Florian von Dings”.

SPD after the Bavaria election “do it instead of sodering”

The discussion that the SPD had at the beginning of the year about Arif Tasdelen was also not very helpful. Female Jusos accused the Secretary General of “inappropriate” behavior – in one case he allegedly asked for a cell phone number. Party grandees like Renate Schmidt groaned and called the allegations “Pipifax,” but Tasdelen resigned anyway. Many saw this as a sad description of the state of the SPD.

Perhaps von Brunn also felt like he was in the wrong film at the time. Nevertheless, he had to explain why the SPD was expelling its campaign manager at the beginning of the election year. “I want to take responsibility,” he says again and again. But could this SPD do that too?

He came up with an argument for this. In Bavaria, he likes to say at events, 200 SPD mayors govern almost a third of the population. Now the country needs someone who gets involved instead of just promising, who says “do instead of worry”. Of course, he also knows that nothing works without the CSU.

As the Aiwanger case boiled over, wild mind games were doing the rounds. If the Free Voters were no longer a partner and the Greens were out of the question, then only the SPD would remain. Loud BR– “Bayerntrend” could make friends with black and red at least 28 percent of voters. “If I were Söder, I would call,” says von Brunn and smiles. But the question doesn’t even arise at the moment.

Another question arises: Is the SPD growing – or will it fall below the 2018 result? If the latter occurs, the blame will also be placed on the top candidate. “Bavaria needs Florian von Brunn,” says many of the election posters. The party is serious. Still.

Marcus Mäckler