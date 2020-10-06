Thierry Casasnovas promises in videos healing recipes against Covid-19, in particular based on cold baths, fasting and carrot juice (screenshot). (YOUTUBE)

Miviludes, the interministerial mission to fight against sectarian aberrations, received during confinement 70 reports of scams and abuses linked to the coronavirus, franceinfo has learned. These are people whom the law qualifies as “charlatans”. They consider themselves rather as followers of “alternative medicine”, “alternative medicine”, or “natural medicine”. They also use the term “complementary medicine”. And since the appearance of Covid-19, they have reoriented and adapted their speech.

Among the promises, the healing recipes, there are those of Thierry Casasnovas. It’s been ten years since this autodidact realized videos on Youtube, in which he provides his health advice. “The coronavirus, if I were Minister of Health, it would be settled quickly, he says in one of his videos. Cold bath and fast for everyone, a little bit of carrot juice and go ahead and send you. “

Cold bath, fasting and carrot juice: the recipe is the same for all other diseases. Because Thierry Casasnovas also speaks, in his videos, of cancer for example: “Cancer is not a disease. No, cancer is not a problem. Cancer is a signal.”

Chemotherapy has never cured cancer. The chances of survival at five years with chemotherapy are lower than without chemotherapy. Thierry casasnovas

According to him, cancer is a “marketing operation”. The AIDS virus does not exist. And for all diseases, there is only one solution: “The radical modification of the diet, fruits and vegetables, mainly raw”. Thierry Casasnovas is a fan of raw food. He advocates a diet focused on vegetable juices or fruit juices. Justice is investigating him because in his videos, he sells juice extractors.

So, is he a con artist? A guru? He still has more than 500,000 subscribers on Youtube including Coralie, who agreed to answer us. She says she is critical enough to be able to sort through everything that is said in these videos. “This is not a person who leads a sect, says Coralie. He’s not a guru, people are not followers, groupies, stupid people who no longer have a critical sense. “

It gives hope to those who are often in a therapeutic impasse and there discover that they can function differently. It works, in any case it will never hurt.

“It will never hurt” is an argument that we often hear in these alternative videos, called “health videos”.

There is a point in common to all the “health” oriented reports that go back to Miviludes. That of playing on what we could call “the market of hope”, that is to say, proposing a solution to treat a disease that researchers and doctors do not know how to cure, or at least not yet. like the Covid-19. And in recent months, it’s sometimes gone into mystical delusions. “We have seen situations where these gurus, these influencers, returned to themes related to divine punishment with a resurgence of apocalyptic current linked to the pandemic, says Camille Chaize, spokesperson for the Ministry of the Interior who speaks on behalf of Miviludes. There was a lot of talk about the eminence of the end of time. The discourse has changed profoundly because of the Covid. “

Side solutions proposed, we are no longer in the carrot juice. “It can be, for example, metatronic light baths with energy treatments or other protections practiced by telephone, details Camille Chaize. It is about a whole diverse field which are at the same time scams but also which plays on the fragility of people and on sectarian excesses. “

There is another point in common with all these so-called alternative medicines. It is in the speech. “We are talking about a coronavirus pandemic. Hop, virus equals vaccine, then we are talking to you: ‘Here is a ministerial order which facilitates the deployment of radiotelephone antennas’. Here, here, 4G, 5G, and so was trying to see if it all had consistency “, launches Thierry Casasnovas in another video.

The same sometimes mystical discourse, and always anti-vaccine, anti-5G, anti-system or even conspiratorial. Jean-Jacques Crèvecœur, Christian Tal Schaller, among others, these are alternative voices whose names may not speak to you but they are very followed on social networks. Their internet audience has increased in recent months. The confinement has favored the emergence of such speeches, recognizes Camille Chaize, spokesperson for the Ministry of the Interior.

It is true that people tend to resort to virtual communities to break their isolation, and in this virtual world, there is no denial. Camille Chaize, spokesperson for the Ministry of the Interior to franceinfo

Speeches without direct detractors, health has left the exclusive field of competence of doctors. Today, among the reports that Miviludes receives, 40% concern health issues.