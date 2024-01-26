Those who fear the possibility of persecution in their home country because of their race, religion, nationality, association with a social group, or political ideology may file an asylum application with the United States government. The process is complex and quite long, but what happens if after having obtained an affirmative answer you have to leave the territory for an urgent reason?

The immigration lawyer, Alma Rosa Nieto, who has a special section in the middle Telemundo for resolve doubts regarding immigration issues, shared the case of a man named José who asked him what happens if after having requested asylum in 2019, and having obtained it, he had to leave urgently in 2023 and now wants to request it again.

The first thing the expert mentions is that If you already have asylum, what you must do is request permission to travel and leave the United States and then return. In his opinion, the person who submitted the question could be confused because immigration law is complicated and it is not known what happens if the answer is pending.

In that sense, the lawyer said that it is necessary to obtain advice to know in detail what the regulations say, since There are those who believe that by having a work permit they already have political asylum, when that answer is still waiting.

On the other hand, he also pointed out that when it comes to the figure of political asylum one must be very patient, since the current wait to obtain that status is five years or more.

Clarified that If a person requests asylum and while the process is in progress leaves the territory of the United States, then that possibility is lost. Well, if you requested that status, you had to demonstrate that you could not return to your country of origin due to fear of persecution, but if you visited your country and then returned, then your case will be dismissed. But if he traveled to a country other than the one of origin, perhaps the process could be resumed.

If the asylum status had already been authorized, it is likely that it is still valid, so it is best to go directly to the lawyer who handled the case and be honest with the circumstances that led you to leave the country to know if you can resume or if you lost it and we have to start again.

Who is granted asylum in the United States?

The asylum figure is an option for those people who are already within the United States. It is processed through the Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) by submitting form I-589.

Although each case is evaluated independently. It's important pointing that People who enter the territory irregularly do not meet the requirements to obtain asylum status, unless they can demonstrate an exception to the rule. Therefore, the authorities' recommendation is to always follow legal, safe and orderly routes to enter the United States and, once there, begin the application process.

Those who are approved and become asylees will have some benefits such as the possibility of taking your family to live in the United States, looking for work legally and even applying for permanent residence or Green Card.