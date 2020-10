Dr. Mahindra Vats

Question: I am 21 years old. When I pull the foreskin of my penis back I cannot even touch my penis and after masturbating I cannot pull my foreskin back and forth. If I touch my penis it hurts badly. I am very worried. Will it affect my future married life?

answer: Go to a surgeon to find out if your foreskin needs to be removed by a simple safe operation called circumcision. It will not affect your future sex life.

