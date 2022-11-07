Nowadays, more and more employees have submitted their quit and look for work in independent projects, this due to the comforts that a hybrid or remote scheme, however, an important issue is that independent employees they can lose their quote for a mortgage loan.

The own business and labor independence pushes that workers who want to start their working life again, can be employed in a freelance or work in the freelance modality or enter a informal employment and prioritizing your time and emotional health.

One of the most common questions is What happens to the Infonavit points accumulated in a formal job? Employees who leave their jobs or are laid off can keep the points that correspond to the items on the age, salary and savings in the balance of the Housing Subaccount, as long as they are registered again in the IMSS.

“If you lose your job, as soon as you resume your working life, Infonavit will no longer ask you for a year of seniority to take out a loan, because the rest of your information supports you,” says Carlos Martínez Velázquez, director of the Infonavit.

However, the points corresponding to the quote bimonthly continue will be affected, since the score of an employee of a worker who calculates based on his age and salary of the savings in the Housing Subaccount and the bimonthly listing continues.

What criteria does Infonavit use to calculate the points?

The Mexican employees who are registered in the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS)they can get a mortgage credit through Infonavit, as long as they meet a series of requirements. One of these is to achieve get 1080 pointswhich are quantified based on seven variables that calculate the credit situation of each person.

The first four criteria pay attention to aspects related to the worker itself, while the last three focus on characteristics of the company in which the worker provides his services.

Age and salary. A maximum of 235 points can be added.

A maximum of 235 points can be added. Amount of savings in the Housing subaccount. You can get up to a maximum of 124 points for this skin.

You can get up to a maximum of 124 points for this skin. Quote made continuously. This item can add 191 extra points to the total score.

This item can add 191 extra points to the total score. Hiring type. In its maximum version, it adds 123 Infonavit points.

In its maximum version, it adds 123 Infonavit points. Employment stability. If the best score is achieved, add 130 points.

If the best score is achieved, add 130 points. Payment behavior of the company. If the company’s rating is perfect, add 129 points.

If the company’s rating is perfect, add 129 points. Context. You can add no more than 243 points.

We recommend you read:

If you are discharged from the IMSS and then they register you again, your Infonavit points; You will keep those that correspond to the items of age, salary and savings in the balance of the Housing Subaccount.