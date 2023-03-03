“Is my friend. As others are my companions. But I never indicated because of that”, declared the president

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) stated this Thursday (2.Mar.2023) that “everyone would understand” if he nominated lawyer Cristiano Zanin, who defended him in the Lava Jato cases, to be a minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court).

Zanin stayed close to the PT over the last few years. He is credited with getting the petista out of prison, in addition to ending his ineligibility. The lawyer is one of the most quoted for Lula’s nomination.

Lawyer Manoel Carlos, close to Justice Ricardo Lewandowski, who will leave the Court until May, when he turns 75, is also cited as a strong competitor. The expectation is that the president will hear about his successor.

“Today, if I nominated Zanin [para o STF] everyone would understand that he deserved to be nominated. Technically he has grown in an extraordinary way.”declared the president.

“He is my friend, he is my companion. As others are my companions. But I never pointed it out because of that.”said the PT.

“This is something I am proud of, I have never asked any minister for a favor. They were not appointed to do favors, they were not appointed to protect me.”declared the president.

Lula made the statement in interview to the journalist Reinaldo Azevedo, from radio BandNews FMon the morning of this Thursday (2.Mar.2023) – the material, already recorded, was shown in the late afternoon.