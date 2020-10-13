Dr. Sanjay Deshpande

Question: I am 26 years old. Bleeding happens if I have sex without a condom. However, I have only had sex twice without condoms. While using a condom I did not have any problem. Please tell me what remedies I can take. I had a lot of bleeding after the intercourse, will I be able to have sex now?

answer: Not using a condom can cause your frenulum to cut and peel due to the impact of stretching on the foreskin of your penis during sexual intercourse. However, you need to visit the doctor in person for its examination and proper treatment.

Also read: – Masterbation is a habit and my testosterone level is low, what to do?



note:- Do you have any question? Send us questions in hindi or english[email protected] On. Sexologist Sanjay Deshpande has a clinic in Meher Prasad Complex, Ramdaspeth, Nagpur and you 0712-2425216 But you can contact them.