Few people know that, thanks to certain surnames, they can obtain a second nationality. Taking into account that a few months ago the government of spain published the complete list of surnames of Jewish-Sephardic origin through which foreigners can obtain Spanish citizenship, there are those who wonder if with some surnames it is possible to have the nationality of another nation in europemore specifically of France.

First of all, it will be necessary to remember, at this point, that the reason why currently in Latin America and Mexico European surnames abound is due to the history that unites the old continent with the American territory.

And it is that, as recorded in history books, after the arrival of the Spanish conquerors and other inhabitants of other European countries, the original peoples of America adopted the culture and language of foreigners. In this sense, among the elements that integrated were also the surnames.

Now, in the case of the french cultureit will be necessary to remember that the history that unites this European country with Mexico, particularly, began from the well-known “War of the cakes”, a conflict that took place from April 1838 to March 1839.

It was from that moment on when the French culture began to integrate with the Mexican, which is why today they are preserved surnames of French originbeing some of these, it should be said, quite popular in the Mexican Republic.

Thus, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), the following are the most popular French surnames in Mexico:

bernard

betancourt

derbez

ebrard

Limantour

Martin

Mayer

meyer

Michael

Monroy

However, it must be specified that, contrary to what was published by the Spanish government in reference to obtaining the nationality of the country of Spain, French citizenship cannot be obtained with surnames.

Thus, to obtain the nationality of Franceaccording to what is specified by the French embassy in Mexico, the following are the requirements to apply for citizenship of the nation of Europe:

Being born or residing in France from the age of 11 and for a continuous or discontinuous period of five years.

Marriage with a person of French nationality.

Naturalization, that the person proves his residence in France for a period of five years.

With the above, it should be clear that French nationality cannot be obtained with a surname, but other types of requirements must be met in order to obtain it.

