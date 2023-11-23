The ability to apply for parole while renewing Temporary Protected Status (TPS) offers an avenue for those facing compelling circumstances. However, interested parties are advised to consult and follow the guidelines provided by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) to ensure a smooth process.

The uncertainty regarding the renewal of TPS and the possibility of carrying out additional procedures, such as parole to enter the United States, is a frequently asked question that the USCIS answers on its website. The answer is affirmative: Yes, you can request a parole to enter the country while waiting for the renewal of the TPSbut it is vital to consider some crucial aspects to ensure a successful process.

First of all, It is imperative that the TPS renewal application is complete and submitted within the established deadline. Failure to approve the renewal before the expiration of the current TPS status could lead to the loss of said status, resulting in inadmissibility to the country.

Additionally, to request parole, urgent reasons must be demonstrated to travel to the country, such as family, medical or humanitarian reasons. Likewise, it is essential to show that it does not represent a threat to the national security or public order of the United States.

If these requirements are met, the application for parole can be submitted. However, it is vital to keep in mind that this process can take several months, so it is advisable to start the process as soon as possible.

If the parole is approved, entry to the United States will be allowed with an authorized stay for a specific period. During this time, a change of status to an immigrant or nonimmigrant visa can be requested. Parole does not guarantee the approval of a subsequent visa. However, it represents an option to consider if there is an urgent need to travel to the United States.

(We also recommend: The 3 laws to get a green card that some don’t know about)

Parole is temporary authorization for a foreigner to enter and remain in the United States.

What should I know about parole and TPS in the United States

In terms of migration in the United States, Parole is a temporary authorization for a foreigner to enter and remain in the country. It is granted at the discretion of the USCIS and does not confer immigration status. It may be granted for several reasons, including:

Family reasons– To join family members who are US citizens or legal permanent residents. Medical reasons: to receive medical treatment that is not available in the applicant’s home country. Humanitarian reasons: to attend an event or activity of humanitarian importance. Reasons of public interest: to participate in a research or training program that benefits the United States. See also Maarouf concludes the participation of "Judo" in "Doha International"

Parole can be granted for a specific period of time, which can be from a few days to several years.. During the parole period, the applicant is authorized to live and work in the United States. To apply for parole, you must submit Form I-131, Application for Authorization to Travel. She must also demonstrate that she has an urgent reason to travel to the United States.

For its part, TPS is an immigration relief program that grants foreigners who meet certain requirements temporary authorization to remain in the United States.. It is granted at the discretion of the USCIS and does not confer permanent immigration status. It may be granted for several reasons, including:

Armed conflicts or natural disasters: to protect foreigners who are in danger in their home country due to armed conflict or natural disaster. Extraordinary and temporary situations: to protect foreigners who are in danger in their country of origin due to an extraordinary and temporary situation that is not the result of an armed conflict or a natural disaster. See also Prodi: "Vittoria Schlein is change. Now it's better if she collaborates with Bonaccini"

To apply for TPS, you must file Form I-821, Application for Temporary Protected Status. It is not a guarantee that you will be granted an immigrant or nonimmigrant visa.