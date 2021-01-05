Dani Ceballos has gone through the microphones of “The spar” to talk about the continuity of Sergio Ramos at Madrid, its future and the present of Arsenal.

Bouquets: “I spoke with him today. Ramos’s goal is to finish his career at Madrid. If I had to bet something, I would say that Ramos is still at Madrid.”

Best central in the world: “Without a doubt it’s Sergio Ramos”

FeliZidane: “Those of us from Madrid, the arrival of Zidane has done everyone good.”

Hurt that did not count: “Every coach has their own player preferences. He told me I needed to play and minutes. He was clear with me.”

Third year of loan: “I signed a long contract with Madrid. I have two and a half years left. My goal is to succeed at Arsenal. My wish is to wear the Madrid shirt.”

Betis or Madrid: “Betis is different from any club in the world.”

Finish at Betis: “Of course. I want to go back and meet the fans. Someday I will return and return the love we have had.”

Derby: “I always follow Betis. It was worthy of the three points.”

Victory: “It was a difficult game due to the state of the grass and the situation in previous games, but we got the game back on track soon.”

Viral celebration: “It is not usual to celebrate it that way. It came out like this.”

Season start: “We started to get into bad dynamics and when a team a priori has to fight for Europe it is difficult to leave. We have chained three victories and hopefully we will go up.”

Double pivot: “Now we have started the player with 4-2-3-1. Arteta has placed me at 8. It is a very static game. He wants to be in control of the game”

Freedom: “I’m used to having her at Betis and in the National Team and little by little we will pick her up”

New position: “Mikel is a coach who suits me like a glove because he played in the same position as me. He wants us to play forward when we steal”

David Luiz: “I have a strong temperament. From what happened (with David Luiz) to what was said was just a collision”.

Repercussion of Bielsa: “He does something different and special. He has surprised me and has quite an impact.”

Difference Premier and LaLiga: “The Premier is a bit below at a tactical level and they go more physically. The position of 8 is the one that is coming the best for me.”

Lockdown: “The situation here is not the best. We are at home living almost in a bubble and we are lucky to make a living from our work.”

Thaddeus departure: “A person who discovers two talents like Fabián and Ceballos cannot be kicked out with a message”.