President claims that the first lady encouraged him to run in the 2022 elections to “recover what belongs to the people”

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) stated that if he had not “judgment” to lead the country, would be “living my life” with First Lady Janja Lula da Silva. The statement was made during the 59th Congress of the UNE (National Union of Students), on the night of this Thursday (13.Jul.2023).

“However, when we have a commitment to the country and the people, when we find a companion who says: ‘go, go, the fight is ours and the Brazilian people’, we have to go back to recover what belongs to the people”said the Chief Executive.

Lula also said he had returned to “do more, to do better, so that you can dream and hope again. Having the happiness of being Brazilian”. The president was strongly applauded at that moment.

Watch (2min8s):

During a speech, Lula also claimed to have been the last president to participate in a UNE congress, in 2009. “And 14 years later I’m here. Rest assured that I will be in the next one and the next one.”he said.

At that moment, the students joined together and began to sing the famous battle cry: “Lula, warrior, of the Brazilian people”.

Watch the full speech (15min1s):

