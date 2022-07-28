The little girl’s grandmother Diana and Alessia Pifferi’s mother commented on what happened, outside the door of that house in Milan, where the tragedy took place.

In the days following the death of her granddaughter, the woman closed herself in silence. About her Her only words about her, she chose to post them on Facebookafter the many comments of people who have criticized her and her daughter and those of people who have shown closeness to her: “My daughter is a monster”.

Then, his story outside that house. The words of Marythe maternal grandmother of the 18-month-old girl who died of starvation:

I saw my granddaughter on video call and did not notice anything strange. If I had known what was happening, I would have run to Milan. I had no idea. I live far away, in Crotone. I couldn’t imagine such a thing. I wrote that my daughter is a monster in a moment of anger. In any case, I don’t want to know about her anymore: for me she doesn’t exist any more than her.

Maria lived in that house during the first months of little Diana’s life, to help her daughter. But then, she got it transferred to Crotone to live his life with his partner. Whenever she heard Alessia, this reassured her by telling her that her baby was fine and that they were together. She had done it that same day, just before opening the door to find Diana dead.

Me too’ex-husband della Pifferi, who lives in the same building and who maintained it monthly, cannot understand why he gesture like that:

“How could she have done this to go to a man?”

These are the only words that the man would have said to his own friendsmet on the streets of the city.

Those who know him have defined him as a simple man. Nobody had the courage to ask him something about the terrible story. He got married with Alessia Pifferi in 2017, but then their story came to an end. She was her ex-wife and supported her monthly. Even he would never have imagined that he would leave Diana at home alone, to live her “free woman’s life“.