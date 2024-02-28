Erba massacre: according to Olindo himself, if he had known about the arrest that day, he would have also killed the Carabinieri

In the video recorded during the interview with the consultant Picozzi, in 2007, shortly after the arrest, Olindo Romano also recounted the day he was reached by the Carabinieri at home to be taken to prison. The images, which in the past had also been transmitted by Hyenastoday they were re-proposed by Fourth Degree.

There are just a few days left until March 1st, when the Court of Appeal of the Court of Brescia will meet for discuss the request for review of the sentence to life imprisonment for Rosa and Olindo, the two spouses held responsible for the infamous Erba massacre.

A few days before the start of the hearing, the program Fourth Degree broadcast a video recording made in 2007, when Olindo Romano, in conversation with the then defense consultant Massimo Picozzi, had provided a more or less detailed account of the massacre carried out about two months earlier by him and his wife. That 'confession' would later be retracted, with Bazzi and Romano proclaiming themselves innocent.

In particular, Olindo also talked about the day he and his wife were arrested and the fact that he didn't understand what was happening.

He said that he had returned from work at midday and that, noticing the crowd of journalists outside the house, he had called Rosa telling her to go out to eat. Rosa, however, refused, so Olindo entered through a secondary gate. THE Carabinieri who were present there, the man says, also helped him enter and they gave him time to eat with his wife.