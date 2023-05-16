“I won’t delete those photos, I would do everything again, it’s now a matter of principle and a battle for freedom of expression”: Alessandra Demichelis defends her position before the Bar Association, which suspended her for 15 months from profession for “fault” of his Instagram page “Dc Legalshow” on which he published various contents with the aim of telling “the life of a lawyer” including some vaguely risqué photos.

The former competitor of Beijing Express challenged the measure, she said she was ready to go “to the Supreme Court”. Formally she was suspended for “violation of the honor and decorum of the profession and hoarding of customers”. “Did they punish me for an Instagram page, for photos, in 2023? I haven’t posted shots while I was doing the lap-dance. We’re joking ”, she says in an interview with Corriere della Sera.

To those who point out that she may have violated professional ethics, she objects: “There are lawyers with pending criminal convictions who have been suspended for two to four months. Does it seem proportional to you? Even if, I repeat, I didn’t do anything wrong. She is convinced of one thing: “If I had been ugly, fat, with cellulite, all this chaos would not have happened”.