To the surprise of many, last Wednesday the singer and actor Emilio Osorioturned out one of the nominees to be eliminated this Sunday from “The House of Famous Mexico”. Argentine actress Bárbara Torres and Mexican boxer “La Barby” Juárez gave her two and one point, respectively. With those three points against them, they were enough to put him at risk of leaving the competition, along with Sergio Mayer and Paul Stanley.

Whatever happens during the fifth elimination gala of “The House of Famous Mexico”the smallest of the inhabitants, Emilio Osorio, he said goodbye to his companions during the weekly “Moulin Rouge” themed party. In a very original way, the son of the television producer Juan Osorio and the Cuban star Niurka Marcos, described each of his companions through a poem.

“Speaking of the house, I will start with ‘El tata’ (Sergio Mayer), he is not the oldest, he is just very old and has a lot of skin, then Barbara follows him, well, there is a good Barbara, a bad Barbara, a laughing Barbara, who she cries, Barbara who doesn’t speak, she seems to have many characters, but in reality she only washes. We have Barby, the champion, 12 rounds of pure ice cream and a popsicle, and she just doesn’t get fat, she doesn’t get fat like Paul, our cook, who no longer she has to ask Joe to come every day, because on Sunday he will see her again.”

Emilio Osorio he continued with his poem, which in turn resembled a roast. “Let’s not forget about Celery, huge heart, he distributes in heaven, distributes in hell and has to distribute to Jorge. Jorge, friend, you are so perfect that you look like a toy, your only flaw is when you light the torch. Poncho, We don’t know if the one who has a cheek has the teeth of a mule or a squirrel”.

Emilio Osorio’s poem in “The House of the Famous Mexico”

Finally, Emilio Osorio mentioned Wendy Guevara and Nicola Porcella, “the perfect couple, a lady with a branch and a pansexual who just won’t let it go”. The boyfriend of actress and singer Karol Sevilla, touched all the inhabitants by emphasizing that they would make historyto.

“This is ‘The house of the famous Mexico‘, the first season, the best of all, to whom it hurts, we are going to make history. I’m going to go when I have to go, I don’t care. Chief, inhabitants, nothing more than if I leave, they cry for me there “.

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp