The renowned actor Christian Thorsen, known for his participation in successful television series such as “Al fondo hay sitio” and “Así es la vida”, has bravely faced his diagnosis of prostate cancer and has found in this difficult experience an opportunity to value life and loved ones even more.

Since he received the news, the actor has learned to live each moment intensely and enjoy the simplest things, such as golf or meeting friends. According to Thorsen, cancer has been a gift that has taught her to do less and enjoy life much more.

“Life has been a great experience for me. He’s giving me a chance to enjoy myself and say goodbye. If I leave, I am saying goodbye to people in this beautiful way, ”she said in an interview for El Comercio.

Unlike other patients who opt for more aggressive treatments, Christian Thorsen has turned to anthroposophical medicine, an integrative medical system that combines conventional with complementary medical procedures and anthroposophy’s spiritual understanding of human beings and nature.

Thanks to this treatment, which balances and strengthens his immune system, Thorsen has managed to successfully overcome his disease and improve his quality of life. “Now I do my normal activities, I enjoy them in another magnitude and I value them more than ever: I play golf, I sleep and I eat well”, he assures.

Although he has had to temporarily step away from his acting career, Christian Thorsen is grateful for the opportunity to face this experience and share his story with the public.

The actor assured that the key in situations like this is to stay firm, be strong and not give up. Although the fight is difficult and the treatment is prolonged, it is not known what can happen next. However, the fact of being able to help others through his testimony is a source of motivation.

