Security forces They can only stop a driver if they have a justified causeThe most common cases are the lack of a front license plate on the vehicle, a broken rear light, or running a red light.

Do you roll down your car window when you are stopped by the police in the US?

For better interaction with the security agent, it is recommended lower or raise the car window halfwayThis allows you to hand over the requested documents, such as your driver’s license and vehicle papers, without the officer suspecting that you are hiding something.

It is advisable to lower or raise the car window halfway for better interaction with the officer.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) also suggests Stop the car in a safe place as soon as possible and place your hands on the steering wheelso that the police are aware of their movements.

The driver You must show the corresponding papers, if the officer requests them.It is always a good idea to keep your driver’s license, registration, and proof of insurance in your vehicle. When you hand over your documents, it is advisable to let the officer know that you will be moving to retrieve them.

As for the interior search of the car, the owner has the benefit of refusing. However, this does not apply if the officer believes it contains evidence of a crime. Drivers and passengers are also have the right to remain silent.

According to the ACLU, an immigrant “has the right to remain silent and You do not have to discuss your immigration or citizenship status with the police.immigration agents or any other officials.” You should only show the immigration officer your migration documentation if he/she requests it.If you do not have them on you, you can ask to remain silent.