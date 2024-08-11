You probably know that in order to enter the United States, you need to apply for a visa based on the activity you are going to do. The most well-known is the tourist visa. However, what few people know is that It is possible to arrive with this permit and from it apply for permanent residence or a green card, but to do so you must meet certain requirements.

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS) explains that it is possible for those interested change the purpose of their visit while they are in the North American country.

For example, if you entered the United States on a tourist visa and, once in the United States, you decide that you want to become a student, it is possible to carry out a process known as adjustment of status. But could you carry out such a process for obtain a green card if your period of stay exceeded the permitted time?

Immigration authorities warn that if you intend to adjust your status to become a permanent resident, or change the type of permit that allows you to remain in the United States, You must do so before your stay authorization expires.

That is, if you arrived in the North American country with a visa and intend to obtain a green card, for example, through marriage, you must begin the process immediately because, Uscis warns, The fact that you have an immigration process in force does not mean that your permitted activity in the United States has immediately changed. or that their length of stay has been extended.

That is, you will not be able to begin enjoying the benefits of an immigration status if it has not been fully approved and, unless you obtain an affirmative response, may not remain in the United States beyond the previously authorized time.

In case the authorities discover you without a legal status, even if you are processing a change, will face serious consequences that could range from being deported to being banned from re-entry. to the United States.

In case you have any doubts regarding the validity of your status and How long can you stay in the North American country with your visa? You can find the information on your nonimmigrant arrival/departure record.

You can get a green card through adjustment of status. Photo:iStock Share

In what cases can you adjust status to obtain a green card?

Uscis invites interested parties to learn more What are the conditions that apply in your case if you wish to make an adjustment of status? For example, if you were admitted to the United States for business reasons, that is, through a B-1 visa, and you wish to remain in the country for pleasure, you can do so before your stay expires without having to complete any paperwork.

You won’t need it either make the change of status if you want to study in the United States and is the spouse or child of someone who is currently in the country under categories such as diplomats, investors, representatives of international organizations, temporary workers, exchange visitors, among others.

Finally Uscis warned that You may only apply for a change of nonimmigrant status if you were legally admitted to the United States with a visa. and meets the following requirements: