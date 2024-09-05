Thousands of Migrants are waiting for an appointment through the application of the United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP)for its acronym in English), to legally enter the United States territory. However, many have the doubts about what happens once they are in the country and if necessary apply for asylum status.

The authorities of CBP has emphasized that legal status is not provided through its digital platform, It only serves to have a first meeting with the immigration authorities and then go to the corresponding entity, which is the United States Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS).

In fact, several foreigners who have already gone through the interview through CBP One have explained that the officers do not ask them for documentation or ask them questions regarding their situation, They only go through a process to collect personal and biometric data.

Nevertheless, It is a mistake to believe that once this process is completed, one has permission to remain in the United States.as explained on the TikTok account @inmigracion_arvin_saenz.

In the video, an immigration lawyer pointed out that precisely One of the points that has been most criticized regarding the CBP One application is that people do not have to prove that their life is in danger in their country of origin in order to enter the United States.

The above means that Authorized aliens are not required to apply for asylum status once they enter the United States. However, the lawyer warns that Yes, they should find a way to close their case.since they will have to face an immigration judge and abide by the laws in order to request permanence in the country.

Your recommendation then is Seek legal advice to learn about all available options for example, to obtain protection that does not imply obtaining asylum, but does provide the possibility of remaining in the country peacefully.

Who can apply for asylum in the United States?

As already mentioned, A foreigner who is authorized to enter the United States does not necessarily have to seek asylum status with USCIS. However, this is one of the most requested, although, in order for it to be authorized, a series of requirements must be met.

Asylum status is only granted to people who are already in the US. and are afraid to return to their country of origin because they have suffered or believe they may suffer persecution due to their race, religion, nationality, association with a social group or political ideology.

The process is carried out before Uscis through form I-589 and to obtain it it is necessary to go through a credible fear interview in which the applicant must show evidence that their life may actually be in danger in their country of origin.