What and by whom is the poem “If I don’t come back tomorrow”: the complete text

Since yesterday, Saturday 18 November, or rather since the news of the discovery of Giulia Cecchettin’s body and, therefore, of her murder, a poem against feminicides and violence against women has gone viral on social media.

These are some verses written in 2011 by the Peruvian activist Cristina Torres Cáceres, now used on social media, including by the victim’s sister, Elena, to denounce yet another feminicide that has occurred in our country.

“If I don’t come back tomorrow…”: the complete text of the poem

If I don’t answer your calls tomorrow, mom.

If I don’t tell you I’m going to dinner. If tomorrow, the taxi does not appear.

Maybe I’m wrapped in hotel sheets, on a street or in a black bag (Mara, Micaela, Majo, Mariana).

Maybe I’m in a suitcase or lost on the beach (Emily, Shirley).

Don’t be afraid, mother, if you see that I have been stabbed (Luz Marina).

Don’t scream when you see that they dragged me (Arlette).

Mamita, don’t cry if you find out that they have impaled me (Lucia). They’ll tell you that it was me, that I didn’t scream, that it was my clothes, the alcohol in my blood.

They’ll tell you it was right, that I was alone.

That my psychopath ex had reasons, that I was unfaithful, that I was a whore.

They will tell you that I lived, mother, that I dared to fly very high in a world without air.

I swear, Mom, I died fighting.

I swear, my dear mother, I screamed loudly as I flew.

You’ll remember me, mom, you’ll know I ruined it when you face everyone screaming my name.

Because I know, mom, you won’t stop.

But, for what you want more, don’t tie up my sister.

Don’t lock up my cousins, don’t deprive your nieces.

It’s not your fault, mom, it wasn’t even mine.

It’s them, it will always be them.

Fight for their wings, those wings that cut me off.

Fight for them, may they be free to fly higher than me.

Fight to scream louder than me.

May they live without fear, mother, just as I have lived.

Mom, don’t cry my ashes.

If it’s me tomorrow, mom, if I don’t come back tomorrow, destroy everything.

If it’s my turn tomorrow, I want to be the last.