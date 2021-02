Six hundred octogenarian people will be inoculated this week in Cartagena, in the pavilion of the Cabezo Beaza industrial estate A nurse vaccinates a man, in the pavilion of the Cabezo Beaza industrial estate in Cartagena, while others mentioned stand in line. / ANTONIO GIL / AGM

At 95 years old, wearing a mask from the team of his loves, FC Cartagena, and a bomb-proof illusion, the same ones he felt falling on the port city during the Spanish Civil War, José Ariola was one of the first elders of 80 years of being vaccinated against the coronavirus yesterday, in the pavilion of the industrial estate