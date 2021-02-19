Joseph Valadez, graduated at 62 after spending half of his life in prison. (TWITTER SCREENSHOTS)

There is no age for training, no deadline and no too cumbersome life course when you have the desire, the desire to learn and bounce back: this is the message that wants porter Joseph Valadez, United States. Not only is he 62 years old, but most of all he has spent most of his adult life in prison. And on Tuesday February 16, he posted the good news on the private Facebook group Csulb Students, with a photo of him, his sociology degree in hand, and on his head the famous Oxford Cap, this hat enhanced with a black square that all American students wear during graduation ceremonies.

“It seems that a picture is worth a thousand words, he writes, so here is mine,

I just finished my last two semesters at the University of Southern California at Long Beach, which is also on the President’s Honor Roll, since I only got A’s. There are on people like me prejudices that I want to break : so if I could do it, anyone can. “ Everybody. Implied, the other prisoners, the dropouts, the dunces, the latecomers, the disorganized, the discouraged, the defeatists. This is undoubtedly what makes his post liked and shared hundreds of thousands of times on Facebook, Twitter, or even Instagram. Because it has no inevitability. Not always a point of no return.

My mother is the only one who never gave up hope, the one who always believed in me, despite drug addiction, prison, gangs, the street, she always told me I was smart Joseph Valadez, former prisoner and young graduate to the ABC channel

Yet this is what Joseph Valadez has long been led to think, as he tells the local newspaper. Long Beach Post, he who was born into a poor family, enlisted in a gang at 11 and fell into drugs at the same age. In total, he spent fifteen years in the street, and around thirty behind bars, relapsing, sentence after sentence, accumulating forty convictions for use, concealment or trafficking in heroin. Until 2006. Until her mother, Anita, passed away. An electric shock : “She’s the only one who never gave up hope, he confides to the ABC channel, the one who always believed in me, despite drug addiction, prison, gangs, the street, she always told me I was smart. “

So, in 2014, he decided to stop everything, to push the door of the Salvation Army, which offered him his course of aid in detoxification, and to enroll in the university, that of California of Sud, who welcomed him in sociology, allowing him, after six years of courses to finally graduate. Now, Joseph Valadez, sober for 2,800 days, aims for the master, and intends to continue telling his story, for him, for his mother, and to convince those who despair that nothing is ever written.