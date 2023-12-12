For being able to stay and work in the United States as an immigrant It is necessary to have a green card or permanent residence. Every year thousands of people search for this documentation, which can be obtained through different means and has a cost. But, What happens if you meet the requirements, but you don't have the money to pay it?

He United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS, for its acronym in English) explains that In order to obtain permanent residence it is necessary to make a payment of US$220, unless it falls within the exception criteria, for example, children who have entered the territory under the orphan program or adoption program; Iraqi and Afghan special immigrants; and category K non-immigrants, that is, for a spouse of a US citizen.

The ideal is that the person interested in this procedure be the one who pays the immigrant fee directly, but if you do not have the necessary resources to do so, there are other alternatives allowed by Uscis. Payment can be covered by a family member, friend, employer, attorney or accredited representative. However, there are some requirements that must be fulfilled.

What does a person need to sponsor the Green Card?

In case someone else is the one who is going to pay the immigrant fee before Uscis In order to obtain a green card, it is necessary that the document be made clear in the process and that the person who will sponsor it knows the A number and the case identification number of the state department of the interested immigrant.

It should be remembered that the A number or Alien Registration number is a seven to nine digit number that the USCIS uses to identify immigrants who request to live in the United States permanently, and is necessary to fill out the forms and make an follow up on the request.

To obtain the green card you need number A.

And it is that Anyone Can Pay Uscis Immigration Fee, but Only the interested party can create an online account and follow the identity verification process. It should be noted that payment can be made through credit card, debit card or deposit to a bank account.

The steps for this procedure are: submit the online form and pay the immigration fee. If everything is in order, you will receive the permanent resident card.