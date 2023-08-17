Playing in European football is a dream for all those who are striving to become professional footballers. You already know: make your debut in the First Division with the team you love, consecrate yourself, become champion, be national teamto be seen by a club from the old continent and emigrate to Europe to show the world what you are really made of.
In short, a movie script. However, for this to happen, the Mexican player has to face multiple adversities, which most of the time does not even have to do with his quality, commitment or level of play.
The idiosyncrasy of national football places them all as elite players (in terms of cost), which is why European clubs often prefer to go to South America, and, for the same price, sign two or three with even more experience than the Mexican.
However, with everything and that there are footballers who manage to go out and write their history in the old continent in golden letters. Luis Chávez, the midfielder for the Tuzos del Pachuca (a team that is characterized by giving players facilities when someone is interested in them, it is fair to clarify), they are even willing to pay their own termination clause, all in order to see their dream of competing against the best come true.
The first to notice him were the Russians. However, for reasons unrelated to the ball, it is not easy to close transactions with that country, so Luis Chávez and his agent must look elsewhere. And everything seems to indicate that they have finally found it.
According to information from Fernando Esquivel, the current Eredivisie champion: Feyenoord, where the Mexican Santi Giménez also plays, would be interested in signing Luis Chávez. Therefore, from the player’s environment, they assure that the midfielder would be evaluating said possibility in case the option with the Russians cannot be unlocked.
