According to PL president, Psol candidate for mayor of São Paulo has plans to run for Planalto and will oppose PT and Lula
A little less than 1 year before the 2024 municipal elections, Valdemar Costa Neto, president of PL (Liberal Party), said he assessed that, if Guilherme Boulos (Psol) wins the election for São Paulo City Hall, “will give a banana” to the PT (Workers’ Party) and will leave office to run for President of the Republic in 2026.
The statement was made in an interview with Power360 this Friday (October 20, 2023). “ANDle [Boulos] will give a ‘banana’ to the PT and will be a candidate for president in the next election against Lula”he stated.
In August, the PT declared support for the psolista and announced that it will not have its own candidate running in Brazil’s largest capital, complying with an agreement made in 2022. At the time, Boulos thanked the PT militants for the vote of confidence.
For Valdemar, however, the prospect of the left-wing candidate coming to power in SP is not positive. “We have to be careful in São Paulo because, if it falls into Boulos’ hands, we are lost, they will set São Paulo on fire. In 4, 5 [pessoas], they already have a carnival in Brazil. They invade property. Imagine what they will do with a budget in hand”he stated.
The PL, in turn, has not yet defined who it will support in the election. The current mayor of São Paulo and candidate for re-election, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), I have already said that I await the blessing of Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The former president, in turn, signals preference for the deputy Ricardo Salles (PL-SP), who commanded the Ministry of the Environment in his government.
According to Valdemar, the decision on the name supported by the PL will depend exclusively on Bolsonaro. “He is the owner of the votes”he said.
2026 ELECTIONS
Despite the distance of the election, Valdemar said that Bolsonaro still has a chance of running for President in 2026. Currently, the former president is ineligible until 2030 due to a decision by the TSE (Superior Electoral Court). However, the president of the PL assesses that there could be, in the coming years, a turnaround in his conviction.
“We will appeal to the Supreme Court […] Us We know that this was an illegal attitude and this may change in the future, in 2 years”he stated.
If Bolsonaro does not run, the PL still does not have a clear name to compete for the position in the Executive under the acronym. But Valdemar ruled out that of former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro. She said that despite being a “phenomenon”Bolsonaro “I wouldn’t like to see her in an executive position”.
Read other topics covered by Valdemar in the interview with Power360:
- CPI of January 8th – “They went to indict Bolsonaro, that’s crazy, it’s a joke. […] The Judiciary, when it receives these complaints, will have difficulty because it will see that there is no consistency. […] It goes to the archive, I have no doubt about that”;
- January 8 convictions – “You can write what I’m going to say now, these 17-year sentences for a comrade, a poor guy, a fool who went there to break, he has to go to jail, but 17 years? All of this will be changed, just as the Lula issue was changed. Who would have thought that Lula would be a candidate for president?”;
- Bolsonaro & elections – “Good electoral leader and can still be president of the Republic again. Let’s appeal to the Supreme Court. Then you say ‘appealing to the Supreme Court is the same thing as leaving your wife and appealing to your mother-in-law’, nothing will happen. But it turns out that the situation is changing, and I see it changing in the Senate. This could change. They may want to change, for example, this absurd sentence of being ineligible.”;
- elections in 2024 – “We are going to pass 1,000 [prefeitos eleitos]“;
- PL candidate in 2026 – “Bolsonaro will still be a candidate. […] There are several good names in the country. Michelle, Bolsonaro would not like to see her in an executive position, but she has been a surprise for us, she is an ace. But she has good people, we have [Romeu] Zema, [Ronaldo] Whitewashed, Tereza Cristina, Tarcisio [de Freitas]“;
- defeat in 2022 – “Bolsonaro lost the election because of his behavior during the pandemic. He did everything he had to do, but he criticized the vaccine every day. There, he had all the press against him. He cut all press funding. He exaggerated, because the press is a segment that employs a lot of people. He was ‘shit’ every day on television.’ […] He lost millions of votes”;
- Lula victory in 2022 – “He didn’t have the votes to win the election, he won because of our mistake”;
- Lula government – “Lula is intelligent, he intends to run a good government, but they have difficulty. 38 ministries, that’s a lot, it costs a fortune. […] They want to get it right, but Lula has a big problem in the government, they [PT] they have several tendencies and do not have a coordinator. Back there you had Zé Dirceu. As a minister, I never thought it went well, but as a party leader, he gave us a show, he gave us 10 to 0.”;
- Bolsonaro’s stubbornness – “Bolsonaro is a comrade who has some situations in which he doesn’t listen”;
- hostilities against Alexandre de Moraes in Rome – “I’m against it, but there are people who go beyond the limit and the comrade loses his reason. He [Moraes] He also exaggerated, because they sent the Federal Police to the comrade’s house. It’s a mistake, he couldn’t have done that just because he’s a minister [do STF]“;
- access limit to the STF – “Comrade [Psol] There are 3 deputies in the Chamber. You vote on a law in the Chamber, they go to the Supreme Court. So let’s limit it. Limit how? Let’s make a law that you need to have 20 deputies to enter [com ações] in the Supreme Court”;
- Dino, Messias or Dantas at the STF – “Everyone has the means to go there“;
- PL approves the tax? – “Almost certainly not. Our people should meet, in my opinion, with [Fernando] Haddad to show our proposal. If you are able to answer, we will vote together”;
- PL approves project for offshore companies and exclusive funds? – “We haven’t discussed it yet, but we won’t support it”;
- PL candidates for president of the Chamber – “I argue that we should have it. Anything can happen because this will have a second round and in the second round you won’t be able to satisfy everyone. O [Luiz Eduardo] Greenhalgh (PT) lost the election to the Severino [Cavalcanti]“;
- growth of the PL bench in the Senate – “There are 6 senators wanting to join the party, we are calmly studying with Bolsonaro because they want Bolsonaro’s support in 3 years. […] I shouldn’t [falar quem são] because if I quote the [Gilberto] Kassab (PSD) is already behind”;
- PL candidates for Senate presidency – “We are studying not having it”;
- support for Ricardo Nunes in São Paulo – “Who will decide is President Bolsonaro. We need to make an adjustment so that no one on the far right gets into this. Why? Because São Paulo is a central city. We saw what happens. Bolsonaro won in the State, Tarcísio he also won, Marcos Pontes, the astronaut, won too. Everyone won in the State, but everyone lost in the capital”;
- who will be Nunes’ vice president – “We have to choose. Bolsonaro hasn’t thought yet”;
- Nunes X Bolsonaro – “He wants Bolsonaro’s votes, Bolsonaro wants to deliver the votes, what we can’t do is get in the way”;
- eventual victory of Guilherme Boulos in São Paulo – “If São Paulo falls into the hands of Boulos, we are lost, they will set São Paulo on fire […] We have to be careful not to let these people come to power, and the person who brings together these qualities to win the election is Nunes.”
