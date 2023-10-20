According to PL president, Psol candidate for mayor of São Paulo has plans to run for Planalto and will oppose PT and Lula

A little less than 1 year before the 2024 municipal elections, Valdemar Costa Neto, president of PL (Liberal Party), said he assessed that, if Guilherme Boulos (Psol) wins the election for São Paulo City Hall, “will give a banana” to the PT (Workers’ Party) and will leave office to run for President of the Republic in 2026.

The statement was made in an interview with Power360 this Friday (October 20, 2023). “ANDle [Boulos] will give a ‘banana’ to the PT and will be a candidate for president in the next election against Lula”he stated.

In August, the PT declared support for the psolista and announced that it will not have its own candidate running in Brazil’s largest capital, complying with an agreement made in 2022. At the time, Boulos thanked the PT militants for the vote of confidence.

For Valdemar, however, the prospect of the left-wing candidate coming to power in SP is not positive. “We have to be careful in São Paulo because, if it falls into Boulos’ hands, we are lost, they will set São Paulo on fire. In 4, 5 [pessoas], they already have a carnival in Brazil. They invade property. Imagine what they will do with a budget in hand”he stated.

Watch the full interview (56min):

The PL, in turn, has not yet defined who it will support in the election. The current mayor of São Paulo and candidate for re-election, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), I have already said that I await the blessing of Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The former president, in turn, signals preference for the deputy Ricardo Salles (PL-SP), who commanded the Ministry of the Environment in his government.

According to Valdemar, the decision on the name supported by the PL will depend exclusively on Bolsonaro. “He is the owner of the votes”he said.

2026 ELECTIONS

Despite the distance of the election, Valdemar said that Bolsonaro still has a chance of running for President in 2026. Currently, the former president is ineligible until 2030 due to a decision by the TSE (Superior Electoral Court). However, the president of the PL assesses that there could be, in the coming years, a turnaround in his conviction.

“We will appeal to the Supreme Court […] Us We know that this was an illegal attitude and this may change in the future, in 2 years”he stated.

If Bolsonaro does not run, the PL still does not have a clear name to compete for the position in the Executive under the acronym. But Valdemar ruled out that of former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro. She said that despite being a “phenomenon”Bolsonaro “I wouldn’t like to see her in an executive position”.

