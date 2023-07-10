He Women’s World Cup It is an event that will bring together the best teams, promoting the sport in this genre. However, a few days after starting the orbital contest, a serious scandal arose, where there is a team involved that will participate in the competition to be played in Australia and New Zealand.

It is about the Zambia National Team, in which they met sensitive allegations of sexual abuse. Everything lies in the information provided by the newspaper ‘The Guardian’, which collected anonymous complaints from several footballers from the African cast, about the sexual behavior and insinuations of coach Bruce Mwape.

Complaint of sexual harassment and threats shakes the Women’s World Cup

Bruce Mwape, DT of Zambia.

“If he (Mwape) wants to sleep with someone, you have to say yes. It is normal for the coach to sleep with the players of our team”said a Zambian player who did not want to be identified in the Guardian article.

Then, a source who knows the Zambia National Team players added: “They are being threatened with punitive action if they dare to say anything. The Federation turns a blind eye because the women have had good results. It is his way of showing success and a good image to the public and authorities. But behind the scenes, it’s very ugly.”.

Asked about the complaints, the Zambia Football Federation responded that it will help investigate with the relevant authorities.

“Although we have no record of official complaints from anyone about the allegations, we consider these allegations very serious and have opened an investigation into the matter.”said Adrian Kashala, secretary of the Federation.

“We will engage with the Zambia Police Service and other relevant stakeholders to address this matter,” he announced.

