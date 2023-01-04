Mexico City.- The President of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorassured that if Emilio Lozoya Austinformer director of Petróleos Mexicanos, is willing to make a damage repair of the parastatal, could lead his legal process in freedom.

In his morning lecture, AMLO was questioned about the position that the defense of Emilio Lozoya made directly to the federal president, where they said they were willing to reach an agreement to repair the damage.

“In all the trials that are in process for corruption, if there are detainees who want to resolve their issue, what is being asked of the prosecutor’s office and the judges is that the damage be repaired, that this be the first (…) we, well, what we What we are looking for is to repair the damage, return to the people what was stolen,” he declared from the National Palace.

Andres Manuel recalled the case of Agronitrogenados, where Alonso Anciraowner of Altos Hornos de México, sold the company at a premium of 200 million pesos, and after his arrest reached an agreement to shave off the damage, half of which has been paid.

“In the case of (Agro) nitrogenous, because it was a purchase that was made and paid for more than what the plant was worth, an audit was carried out and it was found that an additional 200 million were paid at that plant,” he mentioned.

In this sense, he asserted that whoever is willing to follow a similar process was within his rights, for which reason Emilio Lozoya could choose to return to Pemex the detour detected during its administration.

“Yes, Mr. Lozoya is willing, his lawyers, to repair the damage, well, there is a possibility that he can carry out his process in freedom, but the damage has to be done.”

“It cannot be assured how much damage was, but the expert opinion could be done,” he said when questioned about the payment of 3.4 million dollars that Lozoya’s defense has considered should pay for reparatory damage.