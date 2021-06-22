“If the dog hooks her from somewhere else, we would be talking about a tragedy.” This is how he expressed himself on Sunday

Fátima Peláez, the veterinarian who this past Friday saved a 23-month-old girl from the jaws of an American stafford, a dog classified as very dangerous that attacked this girl when she was walking with her mother on Chapí Street, in the municipality of Ceutí.

When you reach the square where this street ends,

the animal lunged towards the little girl, threw her to the ground and dragged her up to 50 meters without the incessant efforts of her mother could prevent it. Upon hearing the screams, several neighbors came, including the owner of a veterinary clinic that is in the same place where the events occurred.

The first impulse led Fátima Peláez to hit the animal with a shoe, but seconds later, her professional training told her that she should do it differently. «The instinct of the animal is to attack the prey with the jaw, so I immediately knew that

what had to be done was neutralize his mouth». And that’s what this vet did and, perhaps, what saved the little girl’s life. Risking his own integrity, he gripped the upper and lower jaws until he managed to dislodge the dog from the little girl. Later more neighbors arrived who were able to capture the animal.

Wounds on the girl’s back. /



The witnesses to the events insisted that

the animal “did not wear a muzzle or any other type of protection when the attack occurred ”, which, according to the Chief Sergeant of the Ceutí Local Police, José Alcolea,“ is totally prohibited ”. “We are checking the legal situation of the dog and then acting accordingly,” said the agent. The girl’s mother assured that she had already filed the corresponding complaint in a court in Molina de Segura.