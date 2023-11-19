Filippo Turetta arrested, Matteo Salvini’s tweet sparks controversy

There is controversy on social media over a tweet by Matteo Salvini regarding the arrest of Filippo Turetta, the 22-year-old accused of killing his ex-girlfriend Giulia Cecchettin.

The Minister of Infrastructure, in fact, commented on the arrest of Turetta, which occurred this morning in Germany, writing on his profile Twitter: “Good. If guilty, no reduction in sentence and life imprisonment.”

Well. If guilty, no reduction in sentence and life imprisonment. pic.twitter.com/KG9t6lUOs7 — Matteo Salvini (@matteosalvinimi) November 19, 2023

Words that sparked numerous users, who commented on social media: “Now Salvini turns out to be a guarantor?”. Several people, in fact, accuse the secretary of the League of not having used the same yardstick of judgment on past news events, perhaps concerning non-EU citizens.

“However, when an immigrant, perhaps an African, commits a crime, Salvini does not use the hypothetical period. If someone escapes to Germany after being unavailable for over a week, do you think ‘is he guilty’? Even worse Salvini, she doesn’t know shame” commented, for example, Tommaso Zorzi, again on social media.

And again: “He is white, straight and from a good family… for others he screams chemical castration. Let’s also remember this” writes a user.