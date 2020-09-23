Tandoori Gobi Tikka Recipe: The taste of baked goods in Tandoor is excellent, whether it is of tandoori cheese, cabbage, potato or chicken tikka. All these things are so delicious to eat that they can be served as a side dish at any party. The special thing is that it does not take much time to make them. So what is the delay this time when a guest suddenly arrives at your house on the weekend, then serve them this tasty tandoori cabbage tikka.

Ingredients for making Tandoori Cabbage Tikka-

-Cabbage- 1

– Curd – 1 cup

– Red chili powder – 1/2 teaspoon

-Garam Masala Powder- 1 teaspoon

– Chat masala powder – 1 teaspoon

-Turmeric powder – 1/2 teaspoon

-Dhaniya powder- 1 teaspoon

– Ajwain – 1/2 teaspoon

– Fenugreek seeds – 1 teaspoon

-Besan – 3 tablespoons

-Oil- As required

Salt – as per taste

Easy method of making Tandoori Cabbage Tikka-

Cut and wash the cabbage buds and cook in steam for four to five minutes. By cooking the cabbage in steam, all the spices within it are well wrapped. Now take out the cabbage in a large bowl, cooked in steam. Pour all ingredients other than oil into the bowl and mix gently. Cover the bowl and leave it for half an hour.

Heat oil in a pan, add cauliflower pieces. Cook for a few minutes on medium heat. Remove the fried cabbage in a bowl. Heat a small piece of coal. When the coal turns red, pour it into a steel bowl.

Put this bowl in the center of the tandoori cauliflower bowl. Add a spoonful of ghee to the bowl and cover the bowl for a minute. By doing this, the smell of coal will also come in cabbage tikka. Add the tandoori cabbage to the serving plate. Serve with green chutney and onion rings.