Actress Taapsee Pannu is known for her impeccable performance as well as her impeccable style. Whether it is social media or interviews, she strongly advocates on every issue of every Bollywood. Recently, actress Payal Ghosh has accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual exploitation. Which Taapsee has condemned and he has supported filmmaker Anurag. She has written in favor of Anurag on Twitter and has described as the ‘biggest feminist’.

Now Taapsee Pannu gave an interview to Mumbai Mirror, saying that she strongly supports Anurag Kashyap. He said, “Anurag respects women a lot, never indulges in profanity with anyone, even if the person is kind to him in public. The number of women in his crew team is equal to men, and his They only have good things to say about them. If someone has been exploited, let him start the investigation, let the truth come out. “

All relations end if found guilty

Tapasi continued, “If he is found guilty, I will be the first person to break all ties with him. But if the investigation is incomplete, how can the sanctity of the Me Too movement continue? We have years after the repression How will one power benefit a true husband? It is wrong to derail the women’s movement. The abuse of power is not gender based. “

Worked in two films with Anurag

Taapsee also said that it is difficult to have an unbiased opinion. He revealed, “If I am in a situation where my speaking matters, why do I stay silent? It is better to come and speak than sleep.” Please tell that Taapsee Pannu did Anurag Kashyap’s films ‘Manmargiyaan’ and ‘Bull’s Eye’. Manmargiyaan was directed by Anurag while ‘Bull’s Eye’ was produced.

