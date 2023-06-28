Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/

06/28/2023 – 11:04 am

Share



The President of the European Central Bank (ECB), Christine Lagarde, said this Wednesday, 28, that “there is still ground to cover” in tightening monetary policy. If her prediction is confirmed, there will be an increase in interest rates in July, she said.

She is on a panel at an ECB forum in Sintra, Portugal, alongside other central bank governors.

Lagarde also said she did not intend to pre-empt the ECB’s September decision. The official pointed out that the central bank will react to the indicators, meeting by meeting.

Without considering pause at the moment

The president of the European Central Bank also stated that the institution is not currently considering a “pause” in monetary tightening. She said she still does not see “firm” evidence that core consumer inflation has stabilized in the euro zone.

Lagarde reinforced that the ECB intends to maintain the restrictive policy “for the sufficient time” necessary to reduce inflation.























