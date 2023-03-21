Ferrari has just ended up in the spotlight at Piazza Affari, where shares of the prancing horse gain 1.07% to 246.5 euros against a 2.28% increase in the Ftse Mib. The exploit comes right after undergoing a cyber attack and soon after the news of Lamborghini’s production turnover and production records. Two facts that – at least on paper – should have put the Maranello company in difficulty. But nothing: the ransom demand relating to some contact data of its customers by the hackers had no negative influence. While, even, the Lambo case – according to the analyzes – has fueled the attention on the Ferrari stock. Of course, the announcement of record 2022 accounts with revenues for the first time over 2 billion from the del Toro brand made a splash. But what does Ferrari have to do with it? “Lamborghini – they explain to Akros, an investment bank belonging to the Banco BPM group and specialized in the sectors of equity and bond investments for institutional, corporate and private investors in Italy – is probably the closest competitor to Ferrari”. And so investors expect other similar records from Maranello. “Lamborghini – in fact they continue to the Akros bank – successfully dropped its Urus SUV five years ago, while Ferrari is launching its Purosangue SUV these days. Ferrari also has an advantage over Lamborghini on electrification, with four hybrid models already on sale and the launch of an all-electric model expected by 2025”.

In Maranello, the analysis will certainly make you shiver (calling the Purosangue Suv, comparing it to the Urus, considering some models hybrids, not to mention the comparison itself with the Lamborghini), but the Stock Exchange thinks like this. AND a few extra thrills are probably really worth enduring if in exchange the share of the prancing horse suddenly gains 1.07% to 246.5 euros against a 2.28% increase in the Ftse Mib…