The government has not given permission to open theaters in Unlock 4, citing increasing cases of Corona virus. For the last 6 months, the theater industry has suffered a big loss and the revenue has been zero. People across the country tweeted with several hashtags expressing support for theaters. Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda has now spoken about opening theaters.

‘Producers Association and government will come together ‘

Talking to our colleague Bombay Times, Randeep Hooda said, ‘Theaters have opened up many places around the world. The Hollywood film ‘Tenet’ was recently released on the big screen and is getting good response. But the production of films needs to be resumed to show films. I am sure that the Producers Association and the Government will come together for a solution. If everything is opening then theaters should keep security in mind.

‘The film industry will soon stand again ‘

Randeep Hooda further said, ‘I hope that the film industry will get on its feet as soon as possible. It employs millions of people. Their livelihood depends on it. The film industry also entertains people and employs millions. We have realized the importance of entertainment during lockdown. Movies and other content on OTT retained us. Art is integral to our existence. I hope that our system will be back on track.