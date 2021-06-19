“At the G7 there was nothing but talk of multilateralism, of a close alliance between “The two sides of the Atlantic”“, But“ “multilateralism” is nothing more than the confirmation of European subjection to the United States. Subdivision of which NATO has been an essential tool to keep Europe in one state of minority, military, political, economic and ultimately also cultural “. To write it, in a comment published on Everyday occurrence of today, is the reporter Massimo Fini, which argues that Europe should stop following policies dictated by NATO and the USA.

According to what Fini writes, the candidacy of Mario Draghi as secretary of NATO. “Draghi would go to make the beautiful statue because NATO is a body in the full hands of Americans who, to somehow cover this reality, have a Norwegian appointed secretary, like the current one Jens Stoltenberg, or a Dane or in any case the representative of a country that does not count for anything in NATO, ”writes the journalist.

“The favorable side of the matter”, he continues, “is that we would get rid of Draghi as premier who managed to do worse than the much mistreated Count. Vaccine confusion was greatest. But the most serious thing is to have wanted, in order to please General Figliuolo, to exhaust the supplies of Astrazeneca at all costs, giving them to young people who, as such, risked nothing with Covid. That is, for an economic reason, the health of a part of the population was put at risk, albeit marginally, while Conte’s entire effort was to put health in the foreground to the detriment of the economy ”.

“But that’s not the problem”, adds Fini. “The problem is what we do with it we Italy in NATO. It is thanks to NATO that we followed American adventurism in Afghanistan, Iraq and Libya where we had an interest in everything (the French did) except to oust Colonel Gaddafi ”.

“Nor can we see why we should be close to America, which at least is an unfair economic competitor, and instead opposed to Russia and Iran”, continues the journalist. “We have no dispute with the Russians, they are useful for energy purposes, they are closer to us geographically and culturally because Dostoevsky, Tolstoy, Gogol and the others belong to Europe. There is no dispute with Iran with which we have always had excellent economic relations before the Americans prevented us from doing so ”.

The author rather embraces the line of “equidistance“By the other great powers, promoted by the German Chancellor Angela Merkel, which would however entail the creation of a European army and the lifting of the ban on Germany having theatomic weapon. “My formula has always been this: a politically united, neutral, armed and nuclear Europe, not to attack anyone but to have, independently, the necessary deterrent to prevent others from attacking us”, concludes Fini.

