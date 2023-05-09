An this Sunday, 64 million voters will decide how Turkey, founded in 1923, enters its second century. They will vote for democracy or dump Turkey at the autocracy stop. The fact that elections are normally an instrument of democracy shows that neither the system nor the electoral procedure is democratic in our country. We have witnessed an election campaign that was not carried out among equals, in which the opposition was suppressed with all possible methods and the government unscrupulously used every imaginable means and state possibility. The fact that Erdogan is so close to losing for the first time in the 21 years of his government has taken the capers of the palace regime to the extreme. In order to stay in the 1,000-room palace for another five years, Erdogan presses all the keys at the same time, to use a term from the world of computer games.

Erdogan knows full well that he cannot win the elections due to the economic downturn for which he is responsible. That’s why he’s less interested in winning than in making the opposition lose. After 21 years in power, he has little to promise the people anymore, so he tries to garner votes by demonizing the opposition. At a large rally in Istanbul last weekend, he played the election video of opposition candidate Kilicdaroglu to his supporters, but the footage of a leader of the terrorist organization PKK was edited out. He booed his competitor, claiming that he was going to bail terrorists out of prison and “LGBTize” the Turkish people.



His ally Devlet Bahceli, head of the ultra-nationalist MHP, took it one step further, threatening Kilicdaroglu and his allies: “These traitors either get life sentences under aggravated conditions or bullets in the body.” And the justice minister declared: “Every vote for the alliance the opposition is the breath of life for terror.” The interior minister, meanwhile, said about the day of the elections, which are the democratic path for a change of government: “May 14 is a political coup attempt.” The deputy AKP chairman sounds like this: “These Choice is the choice of the struggle for independence against the occupiers.” In the so-called struggle for independence, the Greek, French and Armenian forces that occupied Anatolia from 1919 to 1922 were defeated. So whoever votes for the opposition has been declared by the government to be both a terrorist and an occupier.

It is difficult to estimate how this poisoned rhetoric will be reflected in the polls. We are concerned that it is showing up as violence on the pitch. In a southeastern city where the AKP is strong, the opposition candidate was attacked. The men who entered Kilicdaroglu’s car turned out to be senior officials from the foundation of one of Erdogan’s sons. And at a rally in a conservative city in the east, stones were thrown at Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, whom Erdogan banned from politics in order to eliminate him as a competitor. A group of around 100 people threw cobblestones at Imamoglu and his audience in front of the police. Nearly twenty people were injured. The police watched. Now you expect the attack to be condemned afterwards, don’t you? On the contrary, some AKP MPs published messages thanking the city where the attack took place. Under these adverse circumstances, Erdogan’s statement sounds like a joke: “We have always raised the standards of rights and freedoms in our country for today.”