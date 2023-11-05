Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 04/11/2023 – 21:20

Despite praise for Enel’s actions in the emergency caused by Friday’s rains, the mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), made it clear that he intends to charge the energy distributor if it fails to meet the promises made to him. Alongside the company’s operations director, Vincenzo Ruotolo, Nunes said that what he wants is results for the city.

“What we want is the result for São Paulo. If Enel responds, we will recognize it, if it doesn’t respond, I will take my actions as mayor, which is what I should do”, he stated, at a press conference this afternoon.

The power outages caused by rain are expected, according to the company, to be resolved by next Tuesday (7). A team from Rio de Janeiro will be called to deal with the issue as quickly as possible.

Regarding the Enem test, which will take place this Sunday (5), Ruotolo guaranteed that, in the event of an emergency, the company will have generators available to guarantee its completion.