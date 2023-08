Mauricio Macri was president of Argentina from 2015 to 2019 | Photo: EFE/Giorgio Vieira

The libertarian candidate for the presidency of Argentina, Javier Milei, has already started to plan the work team in case he wins the election, scheduled for the end of October. One of the names quoted to occupy a position is former president Maurício Macri (2015-9).

“If I am president, Macri will have a prominent role as Argentina’s representative in the world. It would be a figure above the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a representative of the country, I don’t know how to define it. The position would have to be created, but I think someone who can open markets”, he said in an interview with Radio Miter.